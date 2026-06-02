Prison sentences, arrests of protesters and activists reported across Iran

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Iranian authorities have sentenced and arrested several individuals connected to the January 2026 nationwide protests, including a lawyer, a filmmaker, and former political detainees, according to reports by the foreign-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).

In one case, Iran’s Supreme Court upheld a 10-year prison sentence against Masoud Payahu, one of those arrested during the January protests in Tehran. According to HRANA, citing Emtedad, Branch 9 of the Supreme Court confirmed the ruling previously issued by Branch 23 of the Tehran Revolutionary Court under charges linked to the Law on Intensifying Punishments for Espionage and Cooperation with Israel, News.Az reports.

Payahu’s lawyer, Hassan Aghakhani, said his client was detained during protests in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar prior to the events of 8–9 January.

“My client was working in a marketplace overlooking Jomhouri Street. At one point, an individual sat down in front of law enforcement officers, and Masoud unconsciously recorded a short video of the scene,” Aghakhani said. “He had absolutely no intention of publicly sharing the footage and only posted it to a private Instagram story. Another person later obtained and published the video. The Ministry of Intelligence then summoned my client. He voluntarily presented himself to the judicial authorities but was arrested.”

The lawyer said Branch 23 of the Revolutionary Court rejected Mr Payahu’s defence that he had no intention of widely disseminating the video and nevertheless imposed a lengthy prison sentence. He added that a request for judicial review has been filed, while Payahu has been instructed to report to prison.

Separately, Mehdi Ansari, a lawyer and member of the Fars Bar Association, was sentenced by a Revolutionary Court in Shiraz to five years in prison and a two-year travel ban on charges of “assembly and collusion with the intent to disrupt national security,” HRANA reported.

Ansari was previously arrested in Shiraz in connection with the January protests and later released on bail of 5 billion tomans.

In another case, filmmaker Samira Norouz Naseri was arrested in Tehran on 1 June 2026 after security forces searched her home, HRANA reported.

She was detained without the presentation of a judicial warrant and transferred to an undisclosed location. At the time of reporting, no information was available on her whereabouts or any charges against her.

HRANA also reported the arrest of former political prisoner Yashar Darolshafa, who was detained at his home in Tehran on 1 June 2026 following a raid by security forces.

He was arrested without a warrant and taken to an unknown location. Authorities have not disclosed the reasons for his detention or the agency responsible for the arrest.

In a separate incident the same day, Amirhossein Saadat, a former secretary of the Student Council of Allameh Tabataba’i University, was arrested in Tabriz by Ministry of Intelligence agents, HRANA said.

His home and workplace were searched and several personal belongings, including his phone, laptop, and passport, were confiscated.

According to HRANA, Saadat’s arrest was accompanied by the use of force. He managed to inform his family during a brief phone call but did not disclose his place of detention.

As of now, no official information has been provided regarding the reasons for his arrest or possible charges.

The arrests and sentencing come amid continued legal and security proceedings linked to the January 2026 protests, which erupted after nationwide demonstrations began in late December 2025 and spread across Iran in early January. HRANA has previously reported widespread detentions, prosecutions, and sentencing connected to the unrest.

News.Az