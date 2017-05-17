Private plane vanishes in Bermuda Triangle
- 17 May 2017 06:34
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 121733
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/private-plane-vanishes-in-bermuda-triangle Copied
Private aircraft disappeared in the Bermuda Triangle.
Report informs citing The Sun, there were two children on board, their mother and businessman Nathan Ulrich, who was at the helm.
The plane disappeared near the Bahamas.
Notably, the Bermuda Triangle is a region in the Atlantic Ocean, in which allegedly occur mysterious disappearances.
News.Az