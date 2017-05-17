Yandex metrika counter

Private plane vanishes in Bermuda Triangle

Private aircraft disappeared in the Bermuda Triangle.

Report informs citing The Sun, there were two children on board, their mother and businessman Nathan Ulrich, who was at the helm.

The plane disappeared near the Bahamas.

Notably, the Bermuda Triangle is a region in the Atlantic Ocean, in which allegedly occur mysterious disappearances.

