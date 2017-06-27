Private universities of Armenia issue fake diplomas

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian National Security Service has turned to the Education Ministry over false diplomas.

The National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia has turned to the country’s Ministry of Education and Science in connection with the elimination of violations revealed in non-state universities and for ruling that out in the future, the press-service of the NSS informed, responding to the inquiry of Armenian News – NEWS.am.

The false diplomas were issued by private universities to overall 20 citizens of which 2 were Armenian nationals, 1—Iranian national, 8—US nationals, 2—Russian nationals, 1—Uzbekistani national, 1—Israeli national and 5—Georgian nationals.

News.Az

