Pro-Armenian orientalist claims Caucasus region historically belonged to Iran, shows hatred for Azerbaijanis

I regularly love browsing Amazon for books about Azerbaijan and our region and read at least part of them using the internet.

Accidentally I came across the book ‘An insight to trips from Eastern Europe to Isfahan’ in German language by Iran-native Navid Kermani, who presents himself as an Orientalist, philosopher, journalist, publicist and poet.

I managed to read some parts of the book, published in Spiegel that cooperates with almost every intelligence body especially the parts related to the South Caucasus and I was really terrified.

The book gives the feeling that the author still considers himself a representative of a supreme race and as a representative of a supreme race, he has a special hatred towards Azerbaijan which the Ahamani empire could not invade. Probably, he is revenging Azerbaijan, especially the Turkic people for the bitter fate of Kir or Kurush who tried to occupy Azerbaijan. I would like to present a small historical fact to my readers. The name Iran was accepted in 1935 upon proposal of Hitlerite Germany which claimed million of human lives.

Throughout the book Kermani claims that historically the Caucasus region belonged to Iran and nations residing there are still influenced by the Persian literature and culture. It It is an undeniable historical fact that for centuries Azerbaijani and Persian nations lived together and definite similarities between the cultures of the two countries are natural. Just like there are some similarities in culture and traditions of neighbor nations in Europe and this is an example of tolerance, to say in a modern language. However, it is a complete nonsense to say that Azerbaijani culture is completely influenced by the Persian culture. As to the claim, I can also state that the Persian culture is also influenced by Arabian culture and Islam. Because Persian culture and literature especially developed after Islam.

Claiming to be an Orientalist, Kermani repeatedly stated that Safavis were a Persian state. I would like to make a little reminder. In period of the founder of the Safavis and the pride of Azerbaijani nation Shah Ismayil Khatai the official state language was the TURKISH language. The state correspondence and orders were written in that very language. This is a historical reality. The Orientalist's hatred could be based on the fact that the current Iranian leaders are native Azerbaijanis. This hatred attributes to not only Azerbaijanis living in the north, but also millions of our compatriots living in the south. By doing so, he displays his hatred for all Azerbaijanis.

Throughout the book, the author who sympathizes Armenians, insults Azerbaijanis, including Turks, and presents them as a crowd ‘thirsty for Armenian blood’. He calls Armenians the carriers of ancient culture and the cradle of ancient Christian civilization. Specialist in fables Kermani knows well that Armenian alphabet is the complete analogue of the Ethiopian alphabet. Armenians' being the first Christian nation is also a dubious matter. The present-day Ethiopians claim that there were the first Christians.

It is very difficult for Europeans to accept the black-skinned Ethiopian nation, the modern followers of the Sabaean monk Bilgeys whose name is indicated in numerous holy books and in the same row with Prophet Suleyman, as first Christians. Because Europe has long believed that Ethiopians are the followers of Qabil who shed blood and killed his own brother. For this reason, for a long time, Armenians who ‘lived’ in the Middle East were considered to be the first Christians. However, serious investigation of the issue would show that history was adjusted to someone’s will.

Another issue of discussion is the conversation with an Armenian priest. While speaking to the author the Armenian priest claims that it is impossible ‘to live with inhumane Turks (that is Azerbaijanis) and that there is no country in the name of Azerbaijan. The author does not ask the priest who dedicated his life to the God and has the knowledge of the Bible whether hatred, pride and enmity are accepted in his faith. Probably, at that time the author was comforted well by Armenians and only hatred for Azerbaijanis was left in his mind.

