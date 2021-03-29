Problem with Suez Canal blocking successfully resolved – Egyptian president

+ ↺ − 16 px

The crisis situation with the Suez Canal blocking by the Ever Given container ship aground has been successfully resolved, President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi tweeted on Monday, TASS reports.

"Egyptians managed to resolve the crisis with the vessel getting off course, despite huge technical difficulties accompanying the process," the president said. "The world can now feel secure regarding the goods transportation route," el-Sisi noted.

The container vessel blocking the Suez Canal was managed to be refloated early morning on Monday and brought to the clear way. The ship was moved using seventeen tugs. The vessel traffic will start after the container ship fully clears the passage over the canal. Canal authorities expect navigation will recover in 3.5 days.

About 400 vessels are awaiting the passage through the Suez Canal by now.

News.Az