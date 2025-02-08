Procedure to release Palestinian prisoners begins in Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Prison Service has begun the process of releasing Palestinian prisoners as part of a deal to return hostages held by radicals in the Gaza Strip, News.Az reports citing the Ynet website.

According to the portal, Palestinians are being taken out of Ofer Prison and boarding buses in preparation for transportation to their release sites.

On February 8, 183 Palestinians are set to be released from Israeli prisons in exchange for the return of three hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

