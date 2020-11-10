Yandex metrika counter

Process for withdrawal of Armenian troops from Karabakh began

Russia is beginning to deploy its peacekeeping forces to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone starting 06:00 Moscow Time alongside with the withdrawal of Armenian forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said, according to TASS. 

"In accordance with the statement of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the President of the Russian Federation since 06:00 Moscow Time on November 10, 2020 Russia starts deploying a peacekeeping contingent to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone simultaneously with the withdrawal of Armenian Armed Forces," the ministry said.


