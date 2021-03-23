Producer Center established for first time in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Producer Center has been established at the Heydar Aliyev Palace for the first time in Azerbaijan. The goal of the Producer Centre, created by the director of the palace Ramil Gasimov, is to promote talented young people between the ages of 16-22 within the following areas: jazz, Estrada, classical vocal, instrumental performance, and painting.

The Producer Centre to operate with the support of the Ministry of Culture will provide its support with the choice of repertoire, image and style, sound recording, vocal lessons, stage skills, fitness, video shooting, participation in international and domestic events, festivals, exhibitions and vocal competitions.

Those wishing to participate in the competition must provide detailed information about themselves, a copy of the identity card and video material which should not be more than one minute by telephone (050) 493-55-11 (WhatsApp, Telegram) till April 20, 2021.

News.Az

