Production of tablets for visually impaired to be launched in Azerbaijan

It is planned to start production of Braille Pad tablets for persons with visual impairments in autumn.

Oxu.Az reports citing Trend that the statement came from BrailleX president Sayad Ibrahimov.

According to him, currently there are a few samples of tablets: "We plan to make some changes to the product in terms of both functionality and design. Work in this area will be carried out after we receive additional funding."

Braille Pad tablets will be equipped with multi-line tactile screens that will allow users to fully utilize most functions with the touch of the fingertips.

