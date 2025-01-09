Products manufactured in Azerbaijan's Aghdam Industrial Park exported to Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, UAE

+ ↺ − 16 px

"From the very first day of our operations as Bafco Invest, we have aimed to export a certain portion of the products we manufacture," said Musa Alizada, Deputy for Production at the Bafco Invest factory operating in Aghdam Industrial Park, News.az reports.



"Although only a few months have passed since the factory's opening, we export our products to Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and the United Arab Emirates. We have registered for a major exhibition in Germany to be held in November and eagerly anticipate participating in it," he added.He noted that the products are certified with international EN ISO 20345 and EN ISO 20347 standards, which ensure access of the products to the European market: "We are currently negotiating with several companies from CIS and European countries and have already shipped our products to several countries. In Europe, there is significant interest in our products in the markets of Spain, the Czech Republic, and Germany."

News.Az