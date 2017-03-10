Professional Intellectual League to be created

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Khazar Intellectual Youth Club launches the Professional Intellectual League in ‘What? Where? When?’ game.

Professional Intellectual League, a competition of country’s best in brain games, is designed to arrange competition of teams and participants through single calendar, raise the quality of games, create a competitive environment, help arrange an effective leisure of young people through brain games.

The league will comprise 25 rounds to be held within a year. The league games will be divided into and a final game will be held at the end of each ha. Country’s most influential authors of questions will work out 24 questions for each round.

The games to be arranged within the league will be rated for the first time in the history of native-language brain games. The rating system to be created for this purpose will further rate other influential tournaments, thus ensuring the institutional development of the brain games movement.

The games will be organized at the Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry with the support of the Baku Sea Trade Port. Please, contact us for more information.

https://www.facebook.com/Xazarigk/

News.Az

News.Az