Program of Russian-Azerbaijani interregional forum in Baku made public

The ninth Russian-Azerbaijani interregional forum aimed at boosting business cooperation between the regions of the two countries will be held in Baku on September 27.

Report informs that the forum is organized by the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia jointly with the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan with the support of the Roscongress Foundation.

The Minister of Economic Development of Russia Maxim Oreshkin, the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, the Chairman of the Russian-Azerbaijani Business Council, Alexey Repik, the head of the Board of the Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council Samad Gurbanov as well as the heads of the executive power of Azerbaijan and leaders of the regions of Russia will participate in the plenary session of the forum.

Within the framework of the forum, seven roundtables will be held on issues of deepening trade, economic and business ties in various fields, such as tourism, digitalization, cooperation in the humanitarian sphere, transport, and the development of women's entrepreneurship.

Along with this, the forum will organize a stock exchange of contacts.

