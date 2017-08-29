Program of Turkish president's visit to Azerbaijan made public

+ ↺ − 16 px

The program of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Azerbaijan has been made public.

Diplomatic sources report that the 6th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey high-level strategic cooperation council will be held in Baku on September 12.

The meeting will be attended by Turkish President Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The sides will consider prospects for the development of bilateral relations and cooperation in various areas.

In addition, Erdogan will hold a number of official meetings in Baku.

It should be noted that the 5th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council was held in Ankara on March 15, 2016.

News.Az

News.Az