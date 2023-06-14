Progress of Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process will contribute to Ankara-Yerevan normalization - Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The progress of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia will contribute significantly to the normalization of Ankara’s relations with Yerevan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told journalists on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

“After all the suffering, we see that the door of peace has been opened in our region,” Erdogan said.

Erdogan also thanked Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for his visit to Ankara to attend his inauguration ceremony on May 28.

“Especially Pashinyan accepting our invitation was an important step. In other words, at this point Pashinyan accepted our invitation by overcoming many obstacles, including opposition,” he added.

News.Az