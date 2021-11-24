Projects for Azerbaijani gas supplies to Europe included in PCI list

+ ↺ − 16 px

Projects for Azerbaijani gas supplies to Europe have been included in the 5th list of projects of common interest (PCI) of the European Union, according to the European Commission, News.Az reports citing Trend.

Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), which is designed to transport 1 billion cubic meters per year of Azerbaijani gas to Bulgaria, the project for capacity increase between Romania and Hungary (currently known as "ROHU/BRUA"), which will give access of these countries to Azerbaijani gas, as well as the Gas interconnection Bulgaria — Serbia [currently known as "IBS"], have been included in the updated list.

The 5th PCI list includes 98 projects: 67 electricity transmission and storage projects, 20 gas projects (listed previously in the fourth PCI list), six CO2 network projects and five smart grid projects.

Projects of common interest are key infrastructure projects aimed at completing the European internal energy market in order to help the EU achieve its energy and climate policy objectives: delivering affordable, secure and sustainable energy for all Europeans and contributing to a climate-neutral economy by 2050.

News.Az