Projects implemented with Azerbaijani investment further strengthen our cooperation – President

Projects implemented with the investment of Azerbaijan further strengthen our cooperation, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he made a press statement during a working visit to Georgia on Monday, News.Az reports.

“Today, during the conversation [with Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili], we also exchanged views on the start of Georgia-Azerbaijan-Armenia consultations. If the Armenian side is ready for them, we are ready too,” the head of state said.

“As for our bilateral agenda, of course, we are pleased with the increase in our turnover. In nine months of this year, the turnover has approached one billion dollars. Of course, projects implemented with the investment of Azerbaijan further strengthen our cooperation. Azerbaijan has invested more than 3 billion dollars in Georgia. This investment is mutually beneficial because it meets the interests of both parties,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az