Projects of Azerbaijan’s ASAN Service arouse interest at int’l event

Director of the E-Government Development Center of Azerbaijan under the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the president of Azerbaijan Fariz Jafarov made a presentation at the Digital Summit 2021 online event with the participation of the world leaders in the field of digital technologies, the Center told Trend.

Detailed information on the work conducted to create artificial intelligence in Azerbaijan, including the collection and processing of data based on a personal identification number, the creation of a single register of sources, the use of machine learning and a number of other projects was provided at the online event.

"The information system of the e-government of Azerbaijan, created by our Center, operates in the format of state-citizen (G2C), state-business (G2B), state-state (G2G)," the Center added. "The presentation of the experience of serving citizens based on the ASAN model, as well as extensive information about the ASAN Login, ASAN Bridge and ASAN Bot projects were of great interest to the participants of the summit."

Digital Summit 2021 was organized by a global government forum moderated by UK former Government Digital Service director general Kevin Cunnington. This platform is one of the most authoritative one for discussing digital technologies.

