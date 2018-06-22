Projects of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies presented at UNESCO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 10th session of the Intergovernmental Council on Information for All (IFAP) Program has been held at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.

At the initiative of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to UNESCO, the delegation of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies held a presentation on achievements in the field of information society, successful experience and development of the current situation in accordance with priority areas of the IFAP program.

Ambassador Anar Karimov, head of Azerbaijan's permanent mission to UNESCO, thanked the Bureau and Secretariat of the program for the opportunity created for Azerbaijan to share its best practices and achievements in IFAP priority areas. Referring to the role of information and communication technologies in promoting peace and intercultural dialogue, he said the country supports the IFAP program. He recalled IFAP's panel "Cultural dimensions of the fight against extremism in cyberspace: radicalization of young people leading to violence" held as part of 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue and spoke about the country's policy in the field of sustainable development of ICT.

The representative of the Ministry of Transport, Communication and High Technologies Rashad Azizov presented the achievements in the field of information society in our country.

The presentation provided information on many projects implemented by the Ministry of Transport, Communication and High Technologies in recent years and promoting information society, as well as electronic government, electronic signature and new generation ID cards. Important infrastructure projects such as access to the internet, broadband network development, and space industry were highlighted.

Azizov said that priority projects in the field of innovative economy and ICT startup projects, cyber security, cybercrime multilinguism, IT projects for people with disabilities have been implemented in our country.

He also provided information about the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations (ASAN service), Copyright Agency's Digital Rights Management System, Azlibnet National Library and Information Center of the Ministry of Culture, the service centers of Shebeke of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Transport, Communication and High Technologies, and Data Center.

Newly elected Chairperson of the Inter-Governmental Council for IFAP Anna Bossman, IFAP Project Coordinator, Bojan Radojkov, UNESCO Director-General for Communication and Information Moez Saksuk and representatives of the member countries held meetings at the event.

Within the framework of the session, a photo exhibition, reflecting Azerbaijan's achievements in the field of information and communication technologies, was demonstrated.

At the end, representatives of the countries participating in the UNESCO IFAP program attended a banquet on behalf of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az