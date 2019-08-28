Proposals on creation of nuclear research reactors to be prepared in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

As there is not political decision on the usage of nuclear energy of Azerbaijan and the development of this field, steps have not been taken in this direction yet, said Adil Garibov, chairman of National Nuclear Research Center CJSC, APA-Economics reports.

According to him, today we are only establishing grounds for nuclear science and nuclear technology in Azerbaijan, so the primary goal and objective is to identify the equipment necessary for the development of nuclear science and technology, train personnel and prepare proposals after the necessary conditions are created.

“In accordance with the order of the President dated May 8, 2014, currently preparation of proposals regarding establishment of nuclear research reactor is on the agenda. Works in this field are carried out together with the International Atomic Energy Agency. As a result of implemented projects, proposals will be prepared and presented to the government about which type of nuclear reactor is needed”, A.Garibov noted.

“I should note that there is no political decision on the establishment of the nuclear research reactor. Because this technology requires huge funding and its establishment can only be solved by the state”, A.Garibov stated.

News.Az

