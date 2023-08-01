Prosecution of Vagif Khachatryan proceeds in line with Azerbaijani laws and international legal norms: Prosecutor General’s Office

+ ↺ − 16 px

The prosecution of recently detained Vagif Khachatryan, one of the perpetrators of the Meshali massacre, proceeds in line with Azerbaijani laws and international legal norms, Mahir Abbasov, department head at the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan, said on AzTV's Main Issue program, News.Az reports.

He noted that several significant historical and legal developments took place after the 44-day Second Karabakh War. “Thus, in the criminal proceedings of the Republic of Azerbaijan, persons who committed crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes against our citizens were brought to criminal responsibility, and legal verdicts were issued against them.”

Stating that bringing Vagif Khachatryan to criminal responsibility is in line with Azerbaijani laws and international legal norms, Abbasov emphasized that this practice exists in the criminal justice proceedings of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

He added that according to the effective criminal legislation, the terms of bringing to criminal responsibility do not apply to crimes against peace and humanity, or war crimes.

