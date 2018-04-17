Prosecutor General appeals to Russian counterpart over anti-Azerbaijani provocation in Izvestia newspaper

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov has appealed to his counterpart Yury Chaika with regard to an article published by iz.ru portal of the Russian newspaper Izvestia.

Garalov has strongly condemned the provocative step against Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, noting that this provocation can trigger uproar in the general public. Garalov also expressed his confidence that the issue will be investigated in a fair, objective way and given proper legal assessment, APA reports.

On April 16, Izvestia newspaper published an interview with Serzh Sargsyan, ex-president of Armenia and current nominee for the post of prime minister.

Conducted by journalist Alexei Zabrodin, the interview features photos of the flag of the illegitimate regime created in the Armenian-occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and a board which reads "Welcome to Free Artsakh".

One question in the interview with Sargsyan pertains to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The editor-in-chief of the newspaper Izvestiya, founded in 1917, is Arseni Ohanesyan, who has Armenian background.

News.Az

