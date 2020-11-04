Prosecutor general: Azerbaijani military were not even able to put flag on anything in Fuzuli

Azerbaijan`s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev told Reuters in an interview that advancing Azerbaijani troops had found an empty city in Fuzuli, a large town in Soviet times.

“Our military were not even able to put a flag on anything there, because there were no buildings,” he said.

“In Zangilan, they had found only a school for the children of military servicemen.”

Kamran Aliyev said he was considering opening a criminal investigation into what he said had been the destruction of many of the 700 historical buildings and monuments in the region.

News.Az