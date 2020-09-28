Prosecutor General’s Office: 26 civilians wounded in Armenian provocations hospitalized

+ ↺ − 16 px

The military-political leadership of the aggressor Armenia continues to strike at the civilian population, numerous houses and civilian targets, grossly violating its obligations under the Geneva Conventions, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General’s Office.

"Densely populated areas - regional and rural centers, civil infrastructure objects - hospitals, medical centers, school buildings, kindergartens are selected as targets. By now, 26 civilians in total have been hospitalized with various injuries," the statement said.

"It should be noted that as a result of heavy artillery shelling of the center of Tartar District, as well as of densely populated villages by the enemy forces, the houses of Ahmadov Mayil Alasgar, Salahov Nizami Majid, Karimov Elshan Shahmat were severely damaged, the main strategic bridge and the police station were hit. Furthermore, as a consequence of the enemy shelling, house No. 10 consisting of 54 apartments on E.Safarov Street, Terter District, as well as apartment house No. 16 in Shikh Arkh village of the district fell into disrepair, the residents were evacuated," Prosecutor General’s Office said.

The Prosecutor General’s Office noted that numerous small and large horned livestock perished as a result of artillery shells hitting the auxiliary buildings belonging to Aghayev Bakhtiyar Rahim, resident of Sahlabad village, and Rasmiyya Hasanova, a resident of Yukhari Gapanli village of Tartar District.

"At present, all possible investigative measures are being carried out by the prosecution authorities. Appropriate examinations to determine the severity of bodily injuries, as well as to estimate the amount of damage inflicted on civilian infrastructure are appointed. The Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan is taking all necessary steps to ensure that servicemen of the Armenian armed forces who have committed various crimes are prosecuted and punished within the frames of international law," the statement said.

News.Az