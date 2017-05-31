Prosecutor General's Office comments on journalist Afgan Mukhtarli’s detention

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has shed light on the issue of the detention of journalist Afgan Mukhtarli.

Eldar Sultanov, spokesman for the Prosecutor General’s Office, told APA that Mukhtarli was detained by officers of the State Border Service at 22:40 (local time) on May 29 in the territory of Balakan district after illegally crossing the Azerbaijani border. At the time of his detention, Mukhtarli showed resistance. During the inspection, a large sum of money was found on him.



The investigation is ongoing.

News.Az

News.Az