Prosecutor General’s Office initiates criminal cases over deportations from Western Azerbaijan

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan has opened criminal cases over the deportations from Western Azerbaijan, said Deputy Prosecutor General Elmar Jamalov.

He made the remarks while speaking during a public hearing on the topic “Return to Western Azerbaijan: Legal Aspects”, hosted by the Milli Majlis (parliament) on Monday, News.Az reports.

“Among the legal aspects related to the return to Western Azerbaijan, an important role is played by the identification, proof, registration of crimes committed over the centuries by Armenia and their patrons against our compatriots who lived in Western Azerbaijan, in accordance with legislation and international standards, as well as bringing possible perpetrators to criminal liability,” Jamalov said.

The deputy prosecutor general emphasized that a number of researchers who studied this issue were involved as experts in the criminal prosecution process in order to collect evidence. “Historians and linguists were questioned, numerous books and historical documents were added to the case file, and other necessary procedural steps were taken,” he added.

News.Az