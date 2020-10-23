Prosecutor General’s Office reveals statistics on crimes committed against Azerbaijani civilians as a result of Armenian aggression
Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan has revealed the statistics on crimes committed against civilians as a result of Armenian aggression from September 27 till 17:00 October 23.
According to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, as a result of rocket and heavy artillery attacks on October 4, 11 and 17, a total of 25 civilians were killed and 139 were injured in Ganja. Extensive damage was inflicted on the city’s civil infrastructure facilities and vehicles.
7 civilians were killed and 10 were injured in Goranboy.
On September 27, 2020 at around 6 pm, as a result of shrapnel hitting the yard of a private house belonging to Gurbanov Elbrus Isa in Gashalti-Garagoyunlu village, Naftalan district, all members of his family (5 members) were killed.
16 civilians were killed and 50 were injured in Tartar.
One of the injured is a media representative.
2 civilians were killed and 12 were injured in Barda.
2 civilians were killed and 2 were injured in Beylagan.
One civilian was killed and 19 were injured in Aghjabadi.
3 civilians were killed and 17 were injured in Fuzuli.
7 civilians were killed and 40 were injured in Aghdam.
One of the injured is a media representative.
5 civilians were injured in Mingachevir.
One civilian from Dashkasan was injured.
One civilian from Jabrayil was injured.
One civilian from Khojaly was injured.
One civilian from Gabala was injured.
As a result of the Armenian aggression from September 27, 2020 to 05:00 pm on October 23, 2020, a total of 63 civilians were killed and 298 were injured.
News.Az