Prosecutor General’s Office reveals statistics on crimes committed against Azerbaijani civilians as a result of Armenian aggression

Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan has revealed the statistics on crimes committed against civilians as a result of Armenian aggression from September 27 till 17:00 October 23.

According to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, as a result of rocket and heavy artillery attacks on October 4, 11 and 17, a total of 25 civilians were killed and 139 were injured in Ganja. Extensive damage was inflicted on the city’s civil infrastructure facilities and vehicles.

7 civilians were killed and 10 were injured in Goranboy.

On September 27, 2020 at around 6 pm, as a result of shrapnel hitting the yard of a private house belonging to Gurbanov Elbrus Isa in Gashalti-Garagoyunlu village, Naftalan district, all members of his family (5 members) were killed.

16 civilians were killed and 50 were injured in Tartar.

One of the injured is a media representative.

2 civilians were killed and 12 were injured in Barda.

2 civilians were killed and 2 were injured in Beylagan.

One civilian was killed and 19 were injured in Aghjabadi.

3 civilians were killed and 17 were injured in Fuzuli.

7 civilians were killed and 40 were injured in Aghdam.

One of the injured is a media representative.

5 civilians were injured in Mingachevir.

One civilian from Dashkasan was injured.

One civilian from Jabrayil was injured.

One civilian from Khojaly was injured.

One civilian from Gabala was injured.

As a result of the Armenian aggression from September 27, 2020 to 05:00 pm on October 23, 2020, a total of 63 civilians were killed and 298 were injured.

News.Az

News.Az