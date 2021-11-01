Prosecutors general of Turkic Council member states outline key directions of cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Security in the region will be ensured more effectively from now on, Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said at a press conference on Monday, News.Az reports.

The press conference was held following the Baku-hosted first meeting of the Council of Prosecutors General of the Turkic Council member states.

Aliyev said that regional cooperation is reflected in the Statute of the Council of Prosecutors General of Turkic speaking countries.

"This is related to the assistance in specific criminal cases, the submission of legal petitions, more intensive work on extradition. The second direction is the study by employers of the mutual legal system of the countries, if useful, their mutual application. We hope that in the end, the regional security will be more reliable,” he said.

The prosecutor general underlined a serious need for joint regional cooperation in fighting against human trafficking, drug trafficking and money laundering.

News.Az