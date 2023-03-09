Prospect of Azerbaijan supplying renewable electricity across Black Sea represents ‘brighter future’: UK PM Sunak

+ ↺ − 16 px

The prospect of Azerbaijan supplying renewable electricity across the Black Sea represents a brighter future, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a letter addressed to the participants of the 10th Global Baku Forum, News.Az reports.

“I hope green transformation can be accelerated in parallel with the expansion of gas supply through the Southern Gas Corridor,” the UK premier said.

PM Sunak stressed that British companies and institutions will continue to be key partners in Azerbaijan’s energy transition.

He added that British experts will continue to contribute to the ongoing demining operations in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the 10th Global Baku Forum themed “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes” kicked off on Thursday.

The Forum, which will last until March 11, brings together representatives of many countries and authoritative international organizations. In particular, four presidents, two prime ministers, six speakers and ministers, heads of five UN agencies, 25 former presidents, 21 former prime ministers, deputy foreign ministers of 23 countries, and a total of 360 representatives from 61 countries are participating in the Forum.

