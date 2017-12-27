Prospects of international transport corridor North-South discussed in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting of the workgroup on cargo transportation via the western route of international transport corridor North-South and its transit potential has been held in Baku.

Azerbaijani Railways reports that the event was attended by delegations of the railway administrations of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Iran and Russia.

During the meeting the parties discussed information and statistics of the Iranian side on potential cargo traffic from Iran to Russia through the territory of Azerbaijan with the purpose of clearing the oncoming traffic; consideration of the question of next January’s meeting with freight forwarders, operators and shippers/consignees from India for search of a cargo base for shipping from the Gulf countries and India to European countries and back by transit through the territories of Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia and Belarus; informing the Azerbaijani side on the coordination and organization of interaction, between the logistic companies of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Iran and Russia on the North-South route; discussion and approval of schedule of container trains (block trains) for their running on a regular basis in the direction of Astara (Iran) - Moscow and back; the report of the Iranian side on passage of loaded and empty wagons and containers on the territory of Iran; discussion of the matter of technology and rates for carriage of refrigerated containers provided by the Iranian side, and also information of the Azerbaijani side on the opening of new railway line Astara (Iran) - Astara (Azerbaijan).

The relevant documents were signed following the meeting.

News.Az

