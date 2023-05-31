Protection of critical information infrastructure among priorities of Azerbaijani state, official says

The protection of critical information infrastructure has become a state priority in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Board of the Association of Azerbaijani Cybersecurity Organizations Elvin Balajanov said at the 2nd National Cybersecurity Forum in Baku on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

"Telecom service providers must take proper security measures, apply protocols and technologies to reduce risks, and ensure the protection of critical information infrastructure. These are measures aimed at improving the security and reliability of the country's information systems," he said.

According to Balajanov, effective protection of critical information infrastructure requires cooperation between government agencies, the private sector, and the public.

"Azerbaijan is committed to developing and improving its cyber defense capabilities, including the training of cybersecurity specialists and the development of modern technological solutions," Balajanov noted.

These efforts will help strengthen the protection of the country's information infrastructure and ensure its stability, as well as security in the field of cyberspace, he added.

The main objective of the forum is to facilitate collaborative discussions among partners who can contribute to the development of the national cybersecurity ecosystem.

The forum is held every year. Within the framework of the forum, it's planned to conduct speeches and discussions in panels called 'National cyber security ecosystem', 'Critical information infrastructure security issues', 'Cyber security solutions and startups', and 'Education and human resources in the field of cyber security'.

