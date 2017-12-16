Protest action held in Paris to release Azerbaijani hostages

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 15, the representatives of Azerbaijani diaspora organization held a protest action in front of the embassy of Armenia in France demanding the release of Dilgam Askerov and Shahbaz Guliyev who were taken hostage by Armenians, AzVision.az reports.

The protesters held up posters of Dilgam Askerov and Shahbaz Guliyev and chanted slogans such as "Armenia, stop aggression", “Armenia, stop the occupation of Azerbaijani lands” and "Release Azerbaijani hostages!", AzVision reports.

In addition, the protest participants said that Dilgam Askerov and Shahbaz Guliyev were illegally sentenced as a result of the so-called court in Nagorno-Karabakh, taken as a hostage and subjected to physical and psychological torture.

Moreover, they demanded to release Azerbaijani hostages. Protest action ended by submitting a statement to the embassy.

