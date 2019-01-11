Protest action held outside Court of Appeal of Armenia: Protesters demand arrest of Manvel Grigoryan

A protest action is held outside the building of the Court of Appeal of Armenia. Several dozens of people hold a protest, demanding the arrest of General Manvel Grigoryan.

It should be noted that the court hearing over the prosecution’s request to arrest former MP Manvel Grigoryan again has been delayed, the ex-generals attorney Arsen Mkrtchyan told reporters.

He said the hearing has been delayed due to technical reasons. “There is a need of providing certain documents,” he said.

Grigoryan himself was not in attendance of the hearing due to his health condition, the attorney said.

On December 21, 2018, the capital city Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction released Manvel Grigoryan from custody on an AMD 25mn (approx. US$51,600) bail.

Grigoryan was arrested on June 19, and by the decision of the aforementioned court.

He is charged with unlawfully acquiring and keeping weapons and ammunition, as well as committing large-scale embezzlement. In particular, it is about the appropriation of the aid that was sent during the days of the four-day war in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), in April 2016.

