Protest action held outside the Armenian embassy to Berlin - PHOTO

World Azerbaijanis support all steps taken by the Azerbaijani government to liberate the lands from occupation.

On July 9, 2016 the World Azerbaijanis Assembly and German-Azerbaijan Culture House organized a protest outside the Armenian embassy to Berlin against the armed provocation of Armenian armed forces in Alkhanli village of Fuzuli.

President of the World Azerbaijanis Assembly noted that the killing of 50-year-old Sahiba Guliyeva and 2-year-old Zahra Guliyeva as a result of shelling of Alkhanli village of Fuzuli with 82- and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers is a crime against humanity and stressed the importance of applying strict sanctions against Armenians. He also noted that world Azerbaijanis support all steps taken by the Azerbaijani government to liberate the lands from occupation. All the same, he noted that the deoccupation of Azerbaijani lands is the only way towards lasting peace and stability in the region.

Head of the Germany-Azerbaijan Culture House Agha Aghayev said that the shelling was not the first incident of that kind, that the criminal powers repeatedly shelled the civilians, as a result of which dozens of civilians fell victims of such acts. Agha Agayev noted that it is already high time to demand from the world community to take determined steps to end Armenia’s occupation policy.

Then a doll was put at the door of the embassy in protest of repeated child deaths, caused by the occupant army.

The symbolic essence of such a step is also that the criminal leadership of Armenia kills the children who should play with the toys rather than lying motionless and liveless on the ground and that Armenians continue their criminal acts killing children.

In conclusion of the protest action the participants left a declaration of protest to the Armenian power to the post box of the Armenian embassy.

News.Az

