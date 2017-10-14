Protest action outside Armenian government building: "Freedom for Arman Yeritsyan!"

+ ↺ − 16 px

A protest action was organized in front of the government building by Donara Davtyan and Levon Yeritsyan.

They demand the release of their son Arman Yeritsyan, who was arrested for political reasons, NEWSPRESS.am reports.

It is noteworthy that the court of the first instance acquitted the young man, but after 50 days the court decision was appealed, and Arman Yeritsyan was put behind bars. Judges do not take into account the statements of 15 witnesses who state the innocence of the young man.

Arman Yeritsyan's parents threaten to commit suicide if their sick son is not released from prison and something happens to him.

