Protest action takes places outside the National Assembly building in Armenia

The initiative "S.O.S. Sevan" is holding a protest action near the National Assembly building.

The protest participants stand against the government's proposal for intake of an additional 100 million cubic meters of drinking water from Sevan.

It should be noted that an extraordinary session of the Armenian parliament is taking place today. The bill on increasing the water intake from Lake Sevan is on the agenda - a draft on amending the law "On the restoration and conservation of the Lake Sevan ecosystem." In the Government's justification it is noted that additional water intake "is caused by the need for irrigation water for farmers. In the spring, snow in the mountains melted in the usual volume, but there was not enough rain. As a result, a noticeable part of the snow cover did not wash out, but evaporated, and the water in the rivers and reservoirs was less than expected."

