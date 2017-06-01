Yandex metrika counter

Protest held in Yerevan

Protest is being held in front of the government building of Armenia, AzVision.az reports citing the Armenian media.

People who are fed up with low economic and social condition wanted to express their protest to the Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan. 

People who are dissatisfied with the regime say that the state officials neglect residents' problems. 

News.Az


