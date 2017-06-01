Protest held in Yerevan
- 01 Jun 2017 11:13
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 122217
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/protest-held-in-yerevan Copied
Protest is being held in front of the government building of Armenia, AzVision.az reports citing the Armenian media.
People who are fed up with low economic and social condition wanted to express their protest to the Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan.
People who are dissatisfied with the regime say that the state officials neglect residents' problems.
News.Az