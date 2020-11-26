Yandex metrika counter

Protest held outside French embassy in Baku (PHOTO)

A protest rally was held outside the French Embassy in Baku.

The residents of the capital, representatives of about 40 non-governmental organizations expressed their protest against the adoption of a draft resolution by the French Senate on the recognition of the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic".

The rally participants voiced a statement in this regard.

