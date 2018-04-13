Protest outside Yerevan State University, group of students boycotting classes

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of students have assembled outside Yerevan State University on Friday and started a boycott of their classes.

One of these students told Armenian News-NEWS.am that they have joined the “My Step” initiative, and they aim to inform other fellow students that a protest rally against the likelihood of now former President Serzh Sargsyan becoming the next Prime Minister of Armenia will take place Friday at Liberty Square, in downtown Yerevan.

These students were calling on all other students to join them.

They added that they will be going and meeting opposition Civil Contract Party chairman, MP Nikol Pashinyan, and his supporters, who are arriving in Yerevan along the lines of the “My Step” walking campaign.

On March 31, Pashinyan-led Civil Contract Party kicked off the aforesaid walking campaign—whose objective is to prevent the third term in office by Sargsyan—through numerous towns of Armenia, and which will conclude on Friday at Liberty Square, with round-the-clock rallies.

Also, they had announced that they plan to block the National Assembly building as well as the houses of MPs on April 17, so as not to enable them to take part in the next PM’s election at parliament on that day.

News.Az

News.Az