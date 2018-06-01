Protest rally resumes in Tbilisi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Protest rally has resumed in Tbilisi.

A large-scale protest rally, held in solidarity with the families of two teenagers stabbed to death in early December, has resumed today in front of the old parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, APA’s local bureau reported.

Mainly students and young people joined the rally held under the motto “Do not kill me!”.

News.Az

