Protest staged outside Yerevan municipality building

A protest is staged Thursday outside the Yerevan Municipality building, in the capital city of Armenia.

According to the respective press release by the initiative group of this demonstration, they demand the resignation of Mayor Taron Margaryan and the dissolution of the current municipal council, news.am reports.

“A statement-demand substantiating Taron Margaryan’s resignation will be presented during the rally,” the press release reads, in particular. “Also, an ‘Open Loudspeaker’ will operate, whereby the citizens will present the illegalities, the financial misuse committed by Taron Margaryan and the [majority] RPA [Republican Party of Armenia] [members of the Yerevan] Council of Elders, and the numerous unresolved problems that exist in the capital city.”

But the initiators of this protest noted that their demonstration has no connection with new Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, or his political team.

News.Az

