Protest to be held outside Armenian embassy to Berlin

A protest action will be held outside the Embassy Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to Germany on July 9.

The due information was received by the World Azerbaijanis Assembly. It was noted that the protest action will be organized by the World Azerbaijanis Assembly and Germany-Azerbaijan Culture House. The action participants will chant slogans condemning the occupational policy of Armenia, and inform the world community about the recent shelling of civilians by the hostile army and the killing of a two-year-old toddler and her grandmother.

The slogans to be chanted during the action will be as follows: “Sargsyan is a child murderer”, “Stop terror and violence”, “End children’s death”, “Occupant army must leave Azerbaijani lands”.

The notification letter to get permission for the protest will be submitted to German police today.

It has to be noted that the protest will be held at the following address and date:

Date : 09.07.2017

Time : 15.00

Location : Outside the Armenian embassy to Berlin

Address: Nußbaumallee 4, 14050 Berlin

News.Az

