Protesters block Armenian Foreign Ministry building in Yerevan

Armenian opposition on Tuesday resumed protests rallies in the capital Yerevan, demanding the resignation of the country’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Citizens protesting against Pashinyan and his team surrounded the Armenian Foreign Ministry building in Yerevan to try to block the building entrances, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.

Ishkhan Saghatelyan, deputy speaker of the National Assembly and member of the "Armenia" faction, said: "The foreign minister no longer serves the interests of Armenia, we must block the entire building with all entrances."

According to media reports, a clash broke out between protesters and the police. Law enforcement forces are currently trying to unblock the Foreign Ministry building entrances.

Protests against the Armenian government have been going on in Armenia since mid-April, and in early May they became widespread. The opposition demands the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

