Protesters block SpaceX HQ in Washington, criticizing Musk

On Wednesday evening, hundreds of activists staged protests outside SpaceX's Washington, DC, office, blocking all traffic in front of the aerospace company owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk.

The demonstrations were preceded by a march which took place from Federal Triangle to 11th and F Street Northwest, News.Az citing reports foreign media.

This protest comes against the backdrop of federal workers opposing the Trump administration's crackdown on government spending.

Activists were seen holding signs criticizing the role of Elon Musk in the Trump administration. One sign read, "No one voted for Elon Musk." Musk has become very influential after Donald Trump became president last month. The tech billionaire spearheaded the creation of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Reason for the protests

The trigger for Wednesday's protests is the massive job cuts of federal workers announced by the Trump administration.

Tiffany Montes, a former National Park Service employee, expressed her disappointment. After two years of serving as an intern, she had received a permanent job in historic preservation. However, on Friday, she was fired alongside hundreds of other workers without an explanation.

“I feel like I’ve just been broken up with by my country almost. It’s heartbreaking,” she told NBC.

She explained that her firing email claimed that she had not fulfilled her duties. “To go into my emails and read that I was let go because I had failed at my duties, it just felt like the biggest insult in my life because I know I didn’t fail at my duties.”

The National Park Service manages the upkeep of various historical parks across the country, including the White House.

The Federal Unionists Network organized the rally. Paul Osadebe, a union member, informed the media about the danger of certain job cuts.

“At my agency, they’re canceling the contracts that help people do housing inspections, to have safe and livable housing. That’s the type of thing that they’re calling waste and fraud and abuse,” Osadebe said.

The protests will continue in the coming days. Organizers claim that they have planned a mutual aid event for Friday evening.

News.Az