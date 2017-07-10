Protesters block the road to Karabakh in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Residents of the village of Astghadzor in the Gegharkunik region have blocked the Yerevan-Vardenis-Karabakh road on July 10, Oxu.Az reported citing Novosti-Armenia.

Head of Astkhadzor village Robert Khachatryan stated in a conversation with journalists that for quite a long time the residents have been deprived not only of irrigation, but also of drinking water.

"We have repeatedly raised this issue, but nothing has been done. Without notifying me the villagers have today blocked the road. But I will not go there, I will not tell anyone, because every time we promise and do not fulfill the promise, I do not like to deceive people," Khachatryan said.

According to him, the problem of drinking water is solved by using deep wells, but even in this case the water is supplied for an hour only.

"For five thousand people, water is served only for an hour, the potato harvest is gone, because there is no irrigation water," the head of the village administration said.

