Protesters demand resignation of general prosecutor in Yerevan

About 100 demonstrators have gathered near the building of Armenia’s General Prosecutor’s Office, demanding General Prosecutor Artur Davtyan’s resignation.

"We demand that General Prosecutor Davtyan came up to us and answered why during all these years his office has been manufacturing cases against innocent people who fought against the former authorities. He has to resign," TASS cited one of the rally organizers, human rights activist Vardges Gaspsari, as saying.

Supporters of the Sasna Tsrer paramilitary group, who attacked a police regiment in Yerevan and former General Samvel Babayan in July 2016, also gathered near the building. Babayan was arrested in 2017 on suspicion of hatching a plot to murder former President Serzh Sargsyan.

Yesterday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that he will study the demand for Davtyan’s resignation and state his position on this issue.

