Protesters on Khankandi-Lachin road ensure passage of peacekeeper's family members (VIDEO)

Peaceful Azerbaijani protesters on the Khankandi-Lachin road ensured the passage of the family members of one of the Russian peacekeepers, who were moving from Khankandi in the direction of Lachin, News.Az reports.

This once again shows that the road is open for humanitarian purposes. The protesters declare that they can create equal conditions for the passage of all civilian Armenians, including those in need of help from peaceful Armenians - the elderly, women and children. Unfortunately, Ruben Vardanyan does not let them go, prevents them from coming here and deliberately spreads fake information that the Azerbaijani side is allegedly creating a humanitarian crisis against civilians.

