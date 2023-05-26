Protesters, police clash in Paris ahead of TotalEnergies meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Protesters and police clashed in the French capital Paris ahead of the annual shareholders’ meeting of TotalEnergies on Friday, local media reported.

A group of protesters gathered in front of the Salle Pleyel, the venue where the energy company will hold its general assembly, according to the French broadcaster TF1.

Protesters accusing the company of contributing to climate change chanted slogans such as "Total assassin," and "One, two, three degrees, we must thank Total."

A group sat at the entrance of the venue before being removed by police.

However, the protesters refused to leave the area, and police used tear gas to disperse them.

In a joint statement in April, activist groups, including Alternatiba, Amis de la Terre, Attac, and Greenpeace, said that they would not allow the annual meeting of TotalEnergies to take place.

A similar protest happened last year, when protesters prevented almost all of the TotalEnergies group’s shareholders from entering the venue.

TotalEnergies is not the only energy company targeted by climate activists.

Activists interrupted oil giant Shell's annual meeting in London with a protest on Tuesday and that of BP on April 27.

