Protests erupt with police clashes at G7 summit start

Riot police used tear gas and water cannon in Geneva over the weekend after clashes broke out during a protest against the G7 summit being held across the border in France.

Around 20,000 people joined the demonstration that continued into Sunday evening, organised by a coalition of activist groups following negotiations with local authorities, News.Az reports, citing Morning Star.

While most of the march remained peaceful, clashes broke out involving around 600 “black bloc” militants, according to Geneva police.

Police spokesman Alexandre Brahier said the disturbances had included a car being set alight and a bank’s windows being smashed.

Firefighters extinguished the burning Tesla near a central bus station, while riot police established a security cordon around the area.

Earlier in the weekend, it had been announced that far-right Tesla owner Elon Musk has become the world’s first trillionnaire.

A group of demonstrators tore down protective barriers outside the bank and damaged its windows.

Others fired flares towards officers and threw chunks of asphalt at police, prompting officers to deploy tear gas and water cannon.

Clashes continued after police ordered protesters to disperse.

The majority of marchers, who included environmental campaigners, women’s rights activists, pro-Palestinian supporters and anti-capitalist groups, demonstrated peacefully.

Many women’s rights campaigners wore purple T-shirts and carried banners criticising inequality, the lack of women in senior leadership positions and what they described as patriarchal structures.

Other protesters bore signs reading: “Antisemitic never; anti-zionist always” and condemned US President Donald Trump.

The demonstrations coincided with the opening of the three-day G7 summit in the French resort town of Evian-les-Bains.

Leaders are expected to discuss conflicts in Ukraine, Iran and the wider Middle East, as well as economic problems including global inequality and access to critical minerals.

Security has been significantly increased for the summit, with France deploying more than 13,000 police and gendarmerie officers.

Border controls have also been reinforced.

Protests began before the summit officially opened, including a flotilla of around 20 boats displaying anti-G7 and pro-Palestinian banners on Lake Geneva on Saturday.

NoG7 coalition spokeswoman Francoise Nyffeler said protesters feared the policies of G7 leaders.

“The planet is in danger and we are very scared about it and we want to protest and say that the people of the world are against their policies,” she said.