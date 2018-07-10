Protests in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 10 morning the police brought activists of the "New Armenia, New Patriarch" movement from the Treasury area holding them by the hands and feet.

According to Sputnik Armenia, after that they carried out tents and other belongings of the demonstrators from the building.

After the change of power in Armenia, actions began against the Catholicos of all Armenians demanding his resignation. Hieromonk Korun joined the movement within the framework of "New Armenia, New Patriarch".

Protesters hold protests in the office since July 6.

News.Az

