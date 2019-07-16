Protocol on Azerbaijan-Afghanistan economic co-op signed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Following the first meeting of the Azerbaijani-Afghan working group on economic cooperation, a protocol on cooperation between the two countries was signed, Trend reports.

The document was signed on July 16 by Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov and Mohammad Humayun Qayumi, chairman of the Azerbaijani-Afghan joint working group, who is also finance minister and advisor to the President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani.

During the first meeting of the working group, the parties discussed the possibilities of expanding trade and economic cooperation in the field of communications, road transport, the production of building materials, cargo transportation, etc. It was noted that the parties have real potential to expand ties in all these areas.

News.Az

